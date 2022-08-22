Man in custody after being found in motel with 3-year-old girl abducted from north Houston

Officers had to force entry into the suspect's motel room. The police chief said the results of the little girl's medical exam will help determine charges.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl was taken from her parents' north Houston apartment by a man police believe was a stranger.

It was only thanks to a witness that investigators had any idea who they were looking for.

ABC13 was there as police surrounded a motel and arrested the suspect on Sunday.

Police said 50-year-old Holman Hernandez -- the suspect at the center of the Amber Alert -- put up a little bit of a fight after he was found around 2 p.m. at a motel with the little girl, just minutes away from where she was abducted.

Officers had to force entry into his motel room.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, several officers who were off were called in to help canvas the Northborough area after the girl's parents reported her missing from their apartment in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive.

They told police they went to sleep around 11 p.m. on Saturday and woke up around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to find their door open and their daughter missing.

As officers canvassed the neighborhood, a neighbor told them they spotted the girl with the suspect. Their testimony helped police determine exactly who they were looking for.

Police said they saw the suspect's car parked at the motel. Management told them the suspect checked into a room around 7:30 a.m.

Officers don't believe there is any connection between Hernandez and the family.

"I can't imagine what they are going through, with a few hours not knowing where their little baby girl is," Finner said. "It's just tough. But we're so glad, blessed, thank God the baby is OK."

The little girl was immediately taken to a hospital by ambulance to get a medical exam.

Finner said the results of the exam will help determine charges.

