Person of interest wanted in connection to missing 3-year-old girl last seen in N. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities issued an Amber Alert after a 3-year-old girl went missing in north Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Lincy Guity was reported missing at about 5 a.m. when police said her family noticed her gone from her home in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive.

Investigators said Lincy left her home at about 11 p.m. wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas.

Authorities describe Lincy as a Black girl who is 3 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

Police said they are searching for a person of interest who they believe might be with Lincy.

If you have seen or come in contact with Lincy, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

