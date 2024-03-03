3-year-old pronounced dead after being found underwater in Houston apartment pool, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating a 3-year-old's death after the toddler was found drowning in a Houston apartment complex pool.

In a social post, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that Precinct 7 deputies responded to a near-drowning at the 3500 Block of S Sam Houston Parkway E at about 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Based on preliminary information, Sheriff Gonzalez said the toddler was possibly left unattended when she went underwater.

The toddler was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and was later pronounced dead, officials said.

According to an initial scene investigation, authorities determined that the 3-year-old was left in the care of a teen sibling while their parent went to work. At some point, the teen left the unit to go to a nearby location, leaving the toddler alone, Sheriff Gonzalez said. When the teen returned, the toddler was nowhere to be found. Pct. 7 deputies reported finding the toddler in the pool upon their arrival.