Police searching for family of 3-year-old boy found walking streets in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy was found wandering the streets by La Marque police early Friday morning.The boy was seen walking alone at about 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Westward Avenue, according to police who found him.Police said they were unable to locate the child's parents. The boy did not provide officers with much information but police said they believe his name is Owen.Police described the 3-year-old as a Hispanic boy standing at about 3 feet tall and weighing about 35 pounds. Owen has brown, curly hair and brown eyes. Police also noticed a small birthmark on his lower right side.Owen is wearing a green and coral striped tank top, green shorts with rainforest designs, and navy Nautica shoes.Police are not releasing a photo of the boy at this time, officials said.If you know who this child belongs to, you are urged to contact the La Marque Police Department at 409-938-9269.