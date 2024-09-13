Skeletal remains found in Wisconsin ID'd as Elijah Vue, toddler missing since February: police

The Two Rivers Police Department said Friday that skeletal remains found have been identified as missing boy Elijah Vue.

TWO RIVERS, Wis. -- Skeletal remains found in a wooded area in Wisconsin have been identified as Elijah Vue, a child who had been missing since February, Two Rivers police said Friday.

Last Saturday, a Wisconsin sheriff informed Two Rivers Police Chief Ben Meinnert that someone preparing land for hunting in Two Rivers had found skeletal remains, WISN reported.

Those remains were found on private property in a heavily wooded area, about 3 miles from where Vue was originally reported missing on Feb. 20.

Wisconsin Crime Lab for DNA testing identified the remains as Vue's.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you today, those remains were identified as Elijah Vue. With that news, and following this briefing, the Amber Alert will be canceled," said Two Rivers Chief Ben Meinnert.

Vue's mother, Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jessie Vang are facing child neglect charges in connection with the case.