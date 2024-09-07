Grandfather handed 3 years of deferred adjudication for leaving grandkids at home, records show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grandfather, who was accused of leaving his grandkids at home without food or air conditioning on a hot day in Spring, was handed three years of deferred adjudication on Friday, according to court documents.

Kevin Turner, 54, was arrested on June 19, 2023, and charged with endangering a child.

The ages of the kids were 9, 12, 13, 13, and 16 years old, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Details presented in court indicated that Turner had custody of his daughter's five children.

Authorities said there was no food in the house and that the only room with air conditioning was Turner's room. There were two tiny refrigerators with food and a microwave in Turner's room, but the door was secured with a deadbolt.

