Three teens arrested in connection with murder of Baytown mother of 11

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown police arrested and charged three teenagers in connection with a home invasion shooting that left a 40-year-old mother of 11 dead earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. Police said five individuals barged into the home, first encountering two teens who reside there.

The suspects and the teenagers living there started arguing, causing the parents to wake up.

The couple then went downstairs and confronted the teen suspects, police say, and at some point, the verbal confrontation turned physical.

Police say one of the teen suspects, Josue Lopez, 17, shot the mother, Margarita Villalon, killing her. Police say multiple shots were fired. The suspects then ran from the home.

Here's a look at the scene where police say a group of teens barged into a home on Alabama St. early Monday morning, shooting and killing a mother of three.



Josue has been charged with capital murder, his brother Kain Lopez and a 16-year-old juvenile male have been charged with aggravated robbery.

Baytown police are still investigating the roles of two other people that they believe were involved in the crime.

Investigators say the suspects also attempted another home invasion after the killing of Villalon. Police say a homeowner was shot, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
