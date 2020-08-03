Baytown mother of two shot and killed in home invasion

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother of two was killed in a home invasion early Monday morning, according to Baytown police.

Authorities say a group of three or four men barged into the family home on Alabama Street in Baytown around 2 a.m., waking the parents.

The couple then went downstairs and confronted the men, police say.

One of the suspects shot the mother, killing her.

Police say the couple's two teenage children were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Baytown PD says home invasions are not common in the neighborhood.

"This is a relatively quiet neighborhood, not a lot of home invasions for sure, so this is kind of a shock to the residents around here I'm sure," Lt. Steve Dorris said.

Authorities do not have any available suspect information at this time.

"We're going to be canvassing this area to see if anybody has some security footage that may have captured anything for us," Dorris said. "But at this point, we don't have anything as far as video or anything like that."

