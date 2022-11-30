Brazoria County investigators identify 28-year-old woman found shot to death near dump truck service

Photos from the scene shared with ABC13 show multiple deputy vehicles at a tractor and dump truck service near FM 521.

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- The death of a 28-year-old woman found shot in Rosharon is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

Investigators identified the woman as Keniqua Dachelle King. Brazoria County deputies said they found her Tuesday afternoon near FM 521 and FM 1462.

The video player above shows photos of officers at the scene where King was found. Multiple officer vehicles were seen at a tractor and dump truck service.

Deputies did not release any other information.

ABC13's Daniela Hurtado is pursuing facts in the case for Eyewitness News broadcasts this afternoon. Get instant updates by following her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.