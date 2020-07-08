MASK UP: Texas student-athletes now have guidelines from the UIL

Officials with the UIL have released guidelines for student-athletes when they take practice fields and courts across the state later this month.
Students are allowed to report for practice beginning July 13, and masks will be required for most of the time spent when they're not actively engaged in exercises, according to UIL statements released today.
Coaches, students, and others will have to wear face coverings when entering an area where activities are taking place, unless they fall under certain exceptions.
Exceptions include:
- Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering
- While a person is consuming food or drink
- When a congregating group of persons maintains at least 6 feet of social distancing
- Any other reason or circumstance indicated under Executive Order GA-29
For bands, students will be required to wear face coverings as they get into positions that allow for safe distances, which is normally six feet or more.
For athletics, any student who is not actively involved in drills will have to wear face coverings, according to the UIL.
You can view the full guidance on the UIL's COVID-19 information page.