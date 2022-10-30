1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and another was injured after an alleged altercation inside a donut shop in southwest Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD officers arrived at Shipley Donuts located at Southwest Freeway near West Bellfort at around 3:30.

Upon arrival, officers found two people shot. One was confirmed dead on the scene. The second person was taken to the hospital and is in surgery, according to HPD.

According to police, an accident led to the shooting that happened inside the business.

It is unclear as to how the accident happened, police said.

No employees were injured at the time of the shooting.

Police do not have any information on the suspect at this time.