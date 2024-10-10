1 killed, several injured after chemical release reported at refinery in Deer Park, officials say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The cities of Pasadena and Deer Park have announced a shelter-in-place after a Hydrogen Sulfide release at a Deer Park facility reportedly caused one death and several injuries on Thursday evening.

The Shell Pemex facility at 5900 Highway 225 told ABC13 it was "dealing with an emergency" at about 6:18 p.m.

Minutes later, authorities confirmed one dead, one transported by Life Flight, and several others injured.

Eyewitness News saw the Life Flight helicopter take off from the scene, and more are reportedly on the way.

Deer Park has issued a shelter-in-place for the city's north side from State Highway 225 to X Street and has shut down State Highway 225.

City officials are urging people in the area to go inside, close all windows and doors, and turn off their air-conditioning units until an all-clear is given via the ReadyPasadena Alert System or social media.

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless gas known for its pungent "rotten egg" odor at low concentrations. It is extremely flammable and highly toxic and can cause mild headaches, eye irritation, unconsciousness, and death-- even at low concentrations.

SkyEye is over the active scene where Harris County Hazmat Response crews are working.

Pemex is a refinery that processes crudes from several countries. They produce a range of products including gasoline, aviation fuel, diesel fuel, and ship fuel.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

