Both directions of Beaumont Hwy near Beltway shut down after person killed in crash, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in northeast Harris County Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the 15000 block of Beaumont Highway near the Beltway, causing traffic to shut down in both directions.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies urged drivers to take Miller Road 3 and the Beltway feeder to avoid the incident.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, and at least one other was transported.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

