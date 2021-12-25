dead body

2 men found dead inside auto shop in north Harris County

2 men found dead inside auto shop in north Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were found dead at a business in north Harris County near the Aldine area Christmas morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the men were found dead around 11 a.m. Friday inside an auto paint and body shop in the 400 block of Gulf Bank Road.

After investigating, deputies said there was no sign of foul play. They also said no drugs were found, there were no gunshot wounds and no signs of trauma.

