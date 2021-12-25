2 men found dead inside auto shop in north Harris County

@HCSOTexas units are at an Auto Paint & Body Shop located at the 400 blk of Gulf Bank Rd. Two adult males are deceased inside the location. It’s unknown if foul play is involved. Investigators are enroute to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/qamjsMm6kJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were found dead at a business in north Harris County near the Aldine area Christmas morning.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the men were found dead around 11 a.m. Friday inside an auto paint and body shop in the 400 block of Gulf Bank Road.After investigating, deputies said there was no sign of foul play. They also said no drugs were found, there were no gunshot wounds and no signs of trauma.