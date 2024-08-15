Body with gunshot wound found dumped at west Houston trash facility, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was found dumped at a Waste Management trash facility in west Houston on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the person who died appeared to have a gunshot wound, but so far, that's all they know.

The body was discovered around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday at the facility along the West Beltway near Westview Drive.

Investigators said they're working to figure out who the person is, and where the trash truck with the body came from.

