2 men charged in SW Houston park shooting that left 3-year-old critically injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5235322" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Turner give an update on 2 men arrested in connection with the shooting of a toddler.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 3-year-old boy in southwest Houston.Leonard Butler and Preston Mark Wakefield have both been charged in the shooting that left a toddler fighting for his life.Houston police responded to the shooting on March 30 at 5:25 p.m. at Haviland Park.Authorities said the child was playing in the park before he was shot twice.Witnesses from the scene told authorities that a suspect in a grey car arrived at the parking lot and began firing at the vehicle the boy and his mother were in.Butler has been charged with injury to a child, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.Wakefield has been charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.During a press conference on Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 3-year-old is expected to make a full recovery."Thanks to people calling 911 right away, this boy is now home and on his way to recovery with his family," Acevedo said.