2 men charged in SW Houston park shooting that left 3-year-old critically injured

Leonard Butler and Preston Mark Wakefield have both been charged in the shooting that left a toddler fighting for his life.
Houston police responded to the shooting on March 30 at 5:25 p.m. at Haviland Park.
Authorities said the child was playing in the park before he was shot twice.
Witnesses from the scene told authorities that a suspect in a grey car arrived at the parking lot and began firing at the vehicle the boy and his mother were in.
Butler has been charged with injury to a child, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.
Wakefield has been charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
During a press conference on Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the 3-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.
"Thanks to people calling 911 right away, this boy is now home and on his way to recovery with his family," Acevedo said.
