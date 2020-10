We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one Houston police officer was shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the south side of Houston.It happened on El Rio and Holly Hall, near Highway 288.In a tweet, HPD Chief Art Acevedo asked for prayers.We have crews headed to the scene and are working to get more information.In the meantime, you're urged to avoid the area.Authorities say the scene is still active.