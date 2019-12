As many as 6 shot at the scene: 2 confirmed deceased and 4 transported to hospitals in various conditions. https://t.co/f0AtkS4Ayf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 28, 2019

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed and four others were injured in a drive-by shooting in north Harris County, deputies say.It happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Smart Street near Berwyn Drive close to I-45 N.According to a tweet posted by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a total of six people were shot. Two were found dead on the scene and the others were sent to the hospital in various conditions.