2 children hit by car at birthday party in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children went to the hospital after being hit by a car in the backyard of a home in the Huffman area of northeast Harris County late Saturday.According to Harris County Sheriff's deputies, the children, who are five and eight years old, were standing behind one of the vehicles as it was leaving a birthday party on Gum Tree Lane around 11:15 p.m."It was very dark and not lit well," said Sgt. B. Beaty. "They were trapped underneath. The people stayed, and the vehicle stayed on scene as well."Both children, a boy and a girl, were taken by Life Flight to Texas Children's Hospital."That driver and two passengers showed no sign of intoxication at the time. They were just backing up, leaving the party," according to Beaty.As of early Sunday, both children were stable in the hospital.