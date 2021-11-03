man shot

Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone at washateria, police say

By
19-year-old robbed and shot over phone at laundromat, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old just trying to get his laundry done was robbed and shot by three teens at a southeast Houston washateria, allegedly all over a cell phone, police say.

It happened at about midnight on Almeda Genoa and Windmill Lakes, off the Gulf Freeway.

Authorities told ABC13 that the 19-year-old man works at the washateria and went there overnight with his girlfriend to do his laundry.

As he was loading his car in the parking lot, three teens allegedly walked up to him, grabbed his phone out of his hands and walked away.

Police say the victim got into his car and followed the robbers, but that's when one of them shot at him through his driver's side door.

He was struck in the rear end.

The 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle and crashed across the median.

After the wreck, the robbers walked toward the victim again and shot several times into his vehicle.

Despite the amount of times the teens opened fire, the man was only shot once.

He's expected to survive.

His girlfriend, who was still with him at the time, was not injured.

The robbers fled.

Police are looking for surveillance video to try to track down the teens.

RELATED: 13 Investigates: Crime reported every 7 hours in this Houston neighborhood
With crime on the rise, 13 Investigates analyzed every incident reported to Houston police since January 2020 to find the most crime-ridden neighborhoods.



