18 members of a Texas family battling COVID-19

A North Texas family is battling a health crisis they never expected to face together after 18 members were infected with the coronavirus.

The family believes it all started May 30, when one relative who didn't know they were infected, interacted with several others at a surprise birthday party.

Those family members spread the virus to 10 other relatives, including two high-risk elders.

Ron Barbosa, who is married to a doctor, said he and his wife didn't go to the party because they were worried about the virus. Now, he says he can only speak with his mother and father, who are in their 80s, by the phone.

"That was the best medicine, you know. They are in there by themselves, no family and you know, it's heartbreaking," Barbos said.

Along with the grandparents, two young children and Barbosa's sister, who is battling breast cancer, were all infected.

It appears most of the family will recover but the family's patriarchs remain in the hospital.

