Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say

The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was shot while stopped at a red light in southeast Houston, and that car is now left with at least 11 bullet holes in it, according to police.

Investigators said the teen was with three other people when they were shot at early Monday morning while at the intersection of Airport and Cullen.

The group then drove to Houston Fire Station 35 on Van Fleet, where they called for help, according to police.

The 17-year-old was shot once in the side and is expected to be OK.

So far, there is no word on a suspect or a motive, but witnesses said the shooter was in a dark-colored car.

