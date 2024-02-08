17-year-old arrested after man found dead, woman injured during Conroe welfare check, sources say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is in custody after a man was found dead and a woman was found injured at a home in Conroe overnight.

ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer's sources tell her the suspect, who has been arrested, is 17 years old. Video shows him walking into the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office early Thursday morning.

Sources say he's linked to a death investigation at a home in the 9000 block of Waller Street, just north of Cut and Shoot, in Montgomery County.

Deputies were initially called to the home to do a welfare check just before 1 a.m. Thursday, but when they arrived, they found a man dead and a woman hurt. The woman was rushed to the hospital.

It's unclear how the man died or how the victims and suspect are related. ABC13 is waiting to get clarity from the sheriff's office.

