16-year-old boy being chased by dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Alief area

Last night, at approx 10:47 pm, Omar Ghawtah (16 yoa) was being chased by a dog in the 14100 blk of Alief Clodine. Ghawtah ran onto the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. Ghawtah was deceased on scene. The driver of an older model white Chevy Silverado pickup truck struck 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rw9OXHYHkY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2022

Ghawtah. The unk driver of the truck did not stop and render assistance and fled the scene eastbound on Alief Clodine. The truck is described as a 2007-2014 white Chevrolet Silverado. This case remains under investigation. #HouNews 2/2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 20, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a pickup truck driver after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in the Alief area.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Omar Ghawtah was being chased by a dog in the 14100 block of Alief Clodine shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.While he was being chased, Omar reportedly ran onto the roadway and was struck by a 2007-2014 white Chevy Silverado.Omar was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.The driver of the Chevy did not stop and render assistance, and instead fled the scene eastbound on Alief Clodine, investigators said.The deadly crash remains under investigation.