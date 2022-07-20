hit and run

16-year-old boy being chased by dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Alief area

16-year-old being chased by dog killed in hit-and-run in Alief

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are searching for a pickup truck driver after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in the Alief area.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Omar Ghawtah was being chased by a dog in the 14100 block of Alief Clodine shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.




While he was being chased, Omar reportedly ran onto the roadway and was struck by a 2007-2014 white Chevy Silverado.

Omar was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.



The driver of the Chevy did not stop and render assistance, and instead fled the scene eastbound on Alief Clodine, investigators said.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.
