15-year-old among 2 injured in drive-by shooting at east Houston party, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a drive-by shooting at a party that injured a teenager and a man in east Houston.At about 1:00 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6700 block of Avenue P.Upon arrival, HPD officers said they found a man shot in the leg, applied a tourniquet, and transported him to a nearby hospital.While at the scene, officers said a 15-year-old boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.Both victims are expected to be OK.According to HPD, a party was going on at a home on Avenue P when an unknown car drove by and opened fire on the group at the party before fleeing the scene.HPD said they are checking for surveillance cameras to see if any caught the suspect(s) on tape.