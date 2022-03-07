15-year-old shot in the stomach during drive-by shooting in northeast Houston, deputies say

@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to the 11900 blk of Greenrock Lane. Preliminary info: a drive-by shooting may have occurred, resulting in a male teen (abt 15 yrs) being wounded. The teen was initially taken to an urgent care clinic, but has now been taken by Lifeflight. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/9D2p1hRMYV — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 7, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy is at Memorial Hermann hospital after he was shot in the stomach in northeast Houston, deputies say.Investigators say he was walking down the sidewalk when a bullet struck him during a drive-by on the 11900 block of Greenrock Lane.The teen was taken to an urgent care clinic and then taken by LifeFlight. The boy is now in stable condition, authorities say.