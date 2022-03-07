teen shot

15-year-old shot in the stomach during drive-by shooting in northeast Houston, deputies say

By
Teen hospitalized after drive-by shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy is at Memorial Hermann hospital after he was shot in the stomach in northeast Houston, deputies say.

Investigators say he was walking down the sidewalk when a bullet struck him during a drive-by on the 11900 block of Greenrock Lane.

The teen was taken to an urgent care clinic and then taken by LifeFlight. The boy is now in stable condition, authorities say.



This is a developing story. See back for more information.

