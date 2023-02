A person has been detained at the scene in a Katy neighborhood, according to Harris County Precinct 5. An ABC13 crew is there working to learn more.

Person detained in shooting involving 15-year-old in Katy, Pct. 5 says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old shot by what appears to be another teenager in Katy was airlifted to the hospital, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office.

At about 5:40 a.m., constable deputies were dispatched to the scene in the 1000 block of Apache Falls Drive.

A person has been detained, but authorities did not specify who.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office will be conducting an investigation.

An ABC13 crew is at the scene working to learn more information.