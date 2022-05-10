14-year-old shot while riding bike is second Houston-area teen shot in few days

Northeast officers are on a shooting at 7700 Jensen. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In only a few days, two 14-year-olds have become the victims of gun violence in the Houston area, and one of those teens was killed.In both cases, police say the shooters are still on the run.Around 11:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting outside a convenience store in the 7800 block of Jensen at Crosstimbers on Houston's northside.At the scene, Houston police found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds on his lower body.The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.Police said the incident was captured on security cameras in the area.Investigators believe the teen and a man got into an altercation about an hour before the shooting.The teen rode his bike to the convenience store, and that's when police say a man in his 30s to early 40s came out and ran after him."A Black male came out of the store and saw the complainant and chased him and started shooting," Sgt. David Riggs said.Investigators were still reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses, trying to nail down exactly what led up to the shooting.As for the other 14-year-old who was killed, the shooting happened over the weekend.His family has identified him as Lamar High School student Axel Turcios, who also goes by Josue.Axel was shot on Friday night outside his apartment off Tanglewilde Street and Ella Lee Lane on Houston's westside.A witness saw two Hispanic men running from the scene and into a Chrysler PT Cruiser, according to police.HPD detectives said one or both suspects fired shots and struck Axel. They believe the suspects then stole the shoes Axel was wearing.Axel was taken to a hospital, where he later died.If you have information about either shooting, you're urged to call police.