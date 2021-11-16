12-year-old riding bike to school hit by car at intersection in north Harris County

According to a tweet shortly before 8 a.m. from Constable Mark Herman, the boy was hit by a grey sedan at the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and Creekside Green Drive.
The child was transported to the hospital.
The severity of his injuries were not immediately disclosed.
As the investigation continues at the scene, drivers should expect delays.
