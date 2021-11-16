12-year-old riding bike to school hit by car at intersection in north Harris County

UPDATE: JUVENILE HAS BEEN TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL. INVESTIGATION CONTINUES ON SCENE. https://t.co/m1aBJOmWFd — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 16, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy riding his bike to school was hit by a car Tuesday morning, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.According to a tweet shortly before 8 a.m. from Constable Mark Herman, the boy was hit by a grey sedan at the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and Creekside Green Drive.The child was transported to the hospital.The severity of his injuries were not immediately disclosed.As the investigation continues at the scene, drivers should expect delays.