missing children

12-year-old girl disappears in middle of the night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies need your help finding a 12-year-old girl who vanished in northeast Harris County.

Mia Sophia Carrillo was last seen around 12:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Village of Kings Lake Boulevard, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Mia is 5'2" and weighs 126 pounds. We do not know what she was wearing when she disappeared.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call HCSO Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.

