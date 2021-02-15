10 car pile-up on I-45 Gulf Fwy south of downtown Houston, HFD says

🚨10 car pile up on 45 south of downtown. @HoustonFire @houstonpolice on location. Avoid unnecessary travel



👉🏽 Road conditions will remain dangerous



👉🏽 Overpasses & bridges will be 1st to freeze and last to thaw — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) February 15, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-vehicle pile-up has been reported on the I-45 Gulf Freeway, south of downtown, in the first night of the winter storm.According to Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña, crews with both the Houston fire department and Houston police department responded to the scene.There have been no reported injuries.Peña reminded residents that road conditions will continue to be dangerous, and that overpasses and bridges will be the first to freeze and last to thaw during the storm.