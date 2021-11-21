child shot

1-year-old expected to survive after drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1-year-old to survive after drive-by shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old boy is expected to survive after being injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in southwest Houston, according to police.

Police were called to the shooting scene at about 9:02 a.m. in the 5400 block of Renwick Drive.

Police said a mother was on her way home from the store when she heard gunshots. When she arrived at the apartment complex, she realized her baby had been shot, police said.

The child was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police. The child is expected to survive. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody, but according to police, the mother said she saw a black sedan drive by at the time she heard gunshots.

Clemente De Los Santos, who lives at the apartment complex told ABC13 he didn't know what to believe but neighbors were shocked to hear the news.

"It's just sick to my stomach," De Los Santos said. "Two days ago, I was in the office about another child there that was unattended and that somebody needed to do something and it fell on deaf ears. I just pray and hope that kid is going to make it and that there's a lot of people that are really shaken up right now."

Houston police did not confirm any known reports of negligence but the case remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshootingapartmentdrive by shootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Thanksgiving held for surviving kids of couple killed in SW Houston
Young child and woman shot in southeast Houston, HPD says
Mom disputes reports that 10-year-old's shooting death was accidental
CA family heartbroken after toddler killed by stray bullet
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News