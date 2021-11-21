1-year-old expected to survive after drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say

Good news regarding the victim in this morning's shooting at 5402 Renwick. We ask everyone to continue to pray for the family.



If you have info on suspects, please call HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old boy is expected to survive after being injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in southwest Houston, according to police.Police were called to the shooting scene at about 9:02 a.m. in the 5400 block of Renwick Drive.Police said a mother was on her way home from the store when she heard gunshots. When she arrived at the apartment complex, she realized her baby had been shot, police said.The child was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police. The child is expected to survive. It is unclear what led to the shooting.No suspects are in custody, but according to police, the mother said she saw a black sedan drive by at the time she heard gunshots.Clemente De Los Santos, who lives at the apartment complex told ABC13 he didn't know what to believe but neighbors were shocked to hear the news."It's just sick to my stomach," De Los Santos said. "Two days ago, I was in the office about another child there that was unattended and that somebody needed to do something and it fell on deaf ears. I just pray and hope that kid is going to make it and that there's a lot of people that are really shaken up right now."Houston police did not confirm any known reports of negligence but the case remains under investigation.