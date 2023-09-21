Harris County DA yet to give reason for indictment delay in alleged sexual assault of 16-year-old

Luis Sanchez's was granted a $1 bond. According to court records, he's accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who became pregnant.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was granted a $1 bond Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager and getting her pregnant.

Houston police said the 16-year-old victim went to Luis Sanchez's Heights-area home to play games in April 2022.

According to court records, she told police that Sanchez gave her a drink of Smirnoff vodka. She said she passed out and woke up in the bed next to Sanchez, whom she said was naked.

Three months after the encounter, the teenager found out she's pregnant, and court documents reveal a DNA test proved Sanchez was the father.

He was arrested and charged in May 2023.

So, what led to the uncommonly low bond amount?

Sanchez had been locked up since he was arrested, but the Harris County District Attorney's Office never secured an indictment from a grand jury.

By law, the office is required to indict Sanchez within 90 days of his arrest.

Since that did not happen, his attorney filed a motion, urging the court reduce his bond, which was granted.

ABC13 reached out to the district attorney's office to find out what was behind the delay, but as of late Wednesday evening, we have not gotten that answer.

