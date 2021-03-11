Houston CultureMap

Zillow reveals key opportunity for Houston's first-time homebuyers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With home sales hitting record levels, finding your first home in Houston's hot market is challenging. But a new analysis from Zillow identifies a key area of real estate that could afford big opportunities to those trying to break into the market.

In 2020, single-family home sales soared (both nationally and locally), but condo sales were left behind, the real estate authority says.

While single-family home inventory dropped, condo inventory recovered and rose, and the national median condo sale price rose just 7-8 percent year-over-year, compared to single-family home prices growing by 14 percent. Another bonus: Condos generally are priced lower than single-family homes (in November, the median-priced U.S. condo sold for about $41,000 less than a home).

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenhoustonluxury homestexas newsreal estate featureconsumer reportshomehousing marketreal estatehomeownershouston culturemapconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Houston live music venues keep COVID-19 safety rules
Houston booms as a top startup hot spot, new ranking says
United launches sunny sale with flights starting at $38
Film group launches new push to save River Oaks Theatre
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 pandemic: 1 year later
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Murder warrant issued for Austin officer in fatal shooting
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
How to get in on this industry booming due to winter storm
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
Show More
Essential workers feel snubbed by latest vaccine expansion
CEO had legal issues before alleged Medicare fraud case
Business owners hope for more revenue with lifted restrictions
New data projects uptick in cases after mask order removal
Doctors warn of 4th COVID-19 surge as mask mandate ends
More TOP STORIES News