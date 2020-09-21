2020 Emmys: At 24, Zendaya becomes youngest lead drama actress winner

LOS ANGELES -- Zendaya is euphoric at the Emmys.She won best actress in a drama for her role on HBO's "Euphoria," scoring one of the few long shot victories in a Sunday night full of wins from favorites.The 24-year-old is the youngest to ever win in the category and she overcame a strong group of nominees that included Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh.One year ago, Comer took the spot as the youngest actress to win best lead actress in a drama at age 26.Gleeful family and friends screamed, cheered, hugged and cried behind her as a stunned Zendaya accepted the trophy in what appeared to be a hotel suite."This is pretty crazy!" she said, trying to hold back tears.On "Euphoria," Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a teenage addict struggling with her sobriety and recovery on the series that delves into sex, drugs, trauma and identity among high-schoolers.