Astros' Yuli Gurriel announces 'another piña' is on the way

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros' first baseman Yuli Gurriel saw the baby boom coming from the bullpen and wanted in on the family fun.Multiple relief pitchers on the team welcomed newborn babies this past season, and now Gurriel, also known as La Piña, is excited to have another baby of his own.Gurriel made the announcement over the weekend that he and his wife are adding another "piña" to their bunch. This will be the couple's third baby.Mother and father sported T-shirts that read, "Pink or blue, mommy and daddy love you."They have not yet announced if they are expecting a boy or a girl.