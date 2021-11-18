Astros' Yuli Gurriel announces 'another piña' is on the way

The video above is from a previous story.
Multiple relief pitchers on the team welcomed newborn babies this past season, and now Gurriel, also known as La Piña, is excited to have another baby of his own.
Gurriel made the announcement over the weekend that he and his wife are adding another "piña" to their bunch. This will be the couple's third baby.
Mother and father sported T-shirts that read, "Pink or blue, mommy and daddy love you."
Another Piña🍍is on the way👶🏼🙏🏽 #Babynumber3 pic.twitter.com/VivQW3eSHb— Yulieski Gurriel (@el_yuly10) November 13, 2021
They have not yet announced if they are expecting a boy or a girl.
