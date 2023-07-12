Investigators are unsure if the shooting actually happened at the apartments, or if the shot was fired somewhere else. Neighbors at the apartments did not hear gunfire.

Man dies after being found shot in the chest at Independence Heights-area apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after being found shot at an apartment complex in the Independence Heights area.

Houston police were called to The Avenue apartment complex at 5050 Yale Street near Tidwell Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest lying in a grassy area at the complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the man's death. Neighbors told police they didn't hear any gunshots.

"The people in the apartment complex did not report any gunfire. They just saw the male lying on the ground, and he had been shot," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Because of this, investigators are unsure if the shooting actually happened at the apartments, or if the shot was fired somewhere else.

Police are continuing to talk to witnesses and look for surveillance video in the area.

