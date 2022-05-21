Former deputy constable Xochitl Ortiz held on $450K bond for allegedly using stun gun on sons

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Precinct 4 Deputy Constable remains in Harris County jail Friday evening, facing felony allegations she used a stun gun, commonly known as a Taser, on her three minor children.Xochitl Ortiz is no longer a deputy constable. She was fired when she was arrested earlier this week.Her boys, ages 8, 11, and 12, are safe and living with their father.In a probable cause court appearance, Ortiz, wearing blue in the back of the hearing room, listened quietly as a hearing officer detailed the allegations against her."The facts allege that you used a Taser to tase each of your children: one on the hand, one on the buttocks, one on the shoulder," said the hearing officer. "The facts allege the complaining witnesses complained of shock and pain and don't feel safe in your home."Court records show investigators believe the stun gun belonged to another deputy constable in Precinct 4. That deputy was also fired, but as of now, is not facing any criminal charges.The incident allegedly happened in early April in the northwest Harris County apartment where Ortiz lives. The children complained to their father, who then reported the incident.Constable Mark Herman, who hired Ortiz two years ago, released a statement in part:Ortiz remains in jail on a $450,000 bond. In court on Friday, her attorney maintains her innocence."I'm just notifying everyone she maintains her innocence. She continues down the path that we're going to fight this case and she won't accept anything," said defense attorney Russell Neumann. "I don't think anything should, would, or could happen."If Ortiz makes the bond, she is not allowed to have any contact with her children, her former husband, and the other fired deputy. She is also not allowed to have any weapons, and less-than-lethal weapons, or any items that look like weapons.