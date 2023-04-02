Man killed after being hit by wrong-way driver on Beltway 8 in east Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed on Sunday after being hit by a wrong-way driver on Beltway 8 near I-10 at about 4 a.m., according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Sgt. Steven Jumbo said a driver in a gray Chevrolet Silverado was going the wrong way when he crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. This happened in the southbound lanes near the 4100 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway North by Sam Houston Elementary School.
Investigators said a Hispanic man, who was the driver of the Malibu, died at the scene. The driver of the Silverado, who is also a Hispanic man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Jumbo said there is suspicion of impairment for the wrong-way driver, who could possibly be charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Traffic is being diverted to the Woodforest Boulevard exit of Beltway 8 as crews work to clear the scene.
