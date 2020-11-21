HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five days ago, Diana Jacquelin Ortiz was killed in a wrong-way crash on US-59 south and Highway 6 as she was driving home from work.
Johnny Bladimir Martinez, 35, is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter. He's currently out an a $150,000 bond.
Friends and family are still in disbelief.
"It's devastating," one of Ortiz's friends said. "It hits you in the heart where it hurts the most."
The 20-year-old woman was working two jobs, and was getting ready to buy a car soon. She also had hopes of going to medical school.
RELATED: Innocent woman killed in wrong-way crash on US-59 at Highway 6
"She had such a big heart, and when she loved, she loved hard," the friend told ABC13.
Ortiz's mother and sister just finished planning her funeral, but still need help with expenses. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them cover funeral expenses.
Her mother said she is going to miss her until her last days on earth.
Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
'It's devastating:' Family plans funeral for innocent woman killed in wrong-way crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More