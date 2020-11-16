Traffic

Innocent woman killed in wrong-way crash on US-59 at Highway 6

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Sugar Land police are investigating a wrong-way crash on US-59 at Highway 6 that left one woman dead.

Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver accident around 2:38 a.m. Monday on the Southwest Freeway southbound at Highway 6.

Investigators say the driver of a truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US-59 when they hit a Jeep head-on.



The female driver of the Jeep did not survive.

Investigators suspect the wrong-way driver was under the influence. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

US-59 southbound is expected to be shut down for several hours for investigation.

Alternate routes include the feeder road and Highway 90.

