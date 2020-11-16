Innocent woman killed in wrong-way crash on US-59 at Highway 6

Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver accident around 2:38 a.m. Monday on the Southwest Freeway southbound at Highway 6.
Investigators say the driver of a truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US-59 when they hit a Jeep head-on.
Fatal crash on I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at SH 6 has all mainlanes blocked. Expect this to be working for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/KuuDvVsYTq— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 16, 2020
The female driver of the Jeep did not survive.
Investigators suspect the wrong-way driver was under the influence. The driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
US-59 southbound is expected to be shut down for several hours for investigation.
Alternate routes include the feeder road and Highway 90.
DEADLY CRASH: According to investigators with Sugarland PD, the driver of the truck was going the wrong way on the SW freeway & collided w/an innocent driver near Hwy 6. The innocent driver did not survive. 59 is closed in SB directions. pic.twitter.com/0s5B1hNy0g— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) November 16, 2020