Wreaths Across America national tour makes stops in Houston area

Wreaths Across America, the non-profit known for placing wreaths on the headstones of veterans' graves, is bringing its mobile education exhibit to the Houston area.
"The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits."
The exhibit will be at several locations in southeast Texas over the next few days.
In Houston, you can see it at Village Plaza at Bunker Hill at 9710 Katy Freeway on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The exhibit will be in Webster on Sunday, Feb. 28 at Baybrook Gateway at 1001 Bay Area Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 2, you can see it at Westar Moving and Storage at 4545 Pine Timbers, Suite 334 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The exhibit will travel to Bryan/College Station on Thursday, March 4. Brazos Valley residents can see it at the American Legion Post/Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 937 and Brazos Valley Marine Corps League Chapter 1391 at 101 Waco Street in Bryan from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Friday, the next stop will be in College Station at Ranch Harley Davidson at 4101 Texas 6 Frontage Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit will also be at the same location Saturday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The tours are free.
In 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans' wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. You can sponsor a wreath by visiting the Wreaths Across America website.
