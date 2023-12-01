Glowing tribute to honor fallen Texas soldiers at San Jacinto Monument Saturday

Volunteers will light 21,500 candles Saturday in La Porte to honor Texas soldiers who died in combat, and the families they left behind.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of candles will burn brightly Saturday night, setting the San Jacinto Monument and battleground aglow in honor of Texans who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The second "Fields of Honor: A Luminous Tribute at San Jacinto" will take place from 6-11 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors are invited to this unique drive-through experience of the iconic San Jacinto Monument. Admission is free.

This week, volunteers have been preparing 21,500 luminarias, each representing a Texas soldier who died in combat during the Battle of San Jacinto to the Afghanistan War.

These candles also represent the beloved family members and loved ones who survived these soldiers.

ABC13 was there in 2021 for the then-titled Texas Memorial Illumination, where we saw hundreds of veterans groups, Boy Scouts, churches and community members plant thousands of luminarias across the battlefield's 455 acres.

The three-mile route takes approximately 30 minutes to drive.

Museum officials said for the best experience, remember to turn on your vehicle's low beams and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles along the route.

The San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site is located at 1 Monument Circle, in La Porte.

WATCH: Texas Memorial Illumination at San Jacinto makes history