Texas Childrens Hospital

Little cowboy at Texas Children's gets special birthday surprise, a chance to meet a real cowboy

EMBED <>More Videos

Little cowboy at Texas Children's gets special 8th birthday surprise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little cowboy had a very special birthday at Texas Children's Hospital. Jackson Ward has been waiting for a new heart for the last five months.

This Sunday, he will celebrate his eighth birthday, and to help make this day extra special, his care team in the Texas Children's Hospital Cardiac Intensive Care Unit decided to make his birthday wish come true - a chance to meet a real-life cowboy.

The tractor and horse-loving, all-American little boy from Cleveland, Texas, spent the afternoon with Cody Teel, a world champion bull rider who drove in from College Station to visit Jackson.

"I was able to make the trip and meet him. He's a really cool kid, grew up in the country, and enjoys cattle and stuff. We kind of have a lot in common, so just get to talk about bull riding and all of his stuff back home. It was pretty cool. And just always glad I had the opportunity to come meet him and hang out," said Teel.

The two cowboys chatted about Jackson's family ranch in Cleveland, and Jackson showed Cody pictures of his pet cow Isty, who he bottle-fed as a calf.

Cody shared videos from his recent bull-riding competitions and gifted Jackson some cool bull riding swag.

Jackson's care team shared that he was on cloud nine for the rest of the day, telling all his nurses about the famous cowboy he got to meet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdaytexas childrens hospitalheart transplantsurprisegood newsfeel goodbull riding
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS CHILDRENS HOSPITAL
Texas Children's Hospital halts gender-affirming care
COVID vaccination rates for elementary age kids only at 15%
Teen hopes to walk without crutches for high school graduation
Saint Arnold Brewing founder aims to shed light and find cure for IBD
TOP STORIES
Suspect opens fire at Humble police during traffic stop, officials say
2 men charged with capital murder in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Fallen deputy remembered as man who loved serving community
I-10 Katy Fwy to close all eastbound lanes this weekend
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Man arrested after allegedly breaking into 170 mailboxes in NW Houston
Show More
Houston's Arab American community hopes for more recognition
Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Galveston
COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23
After COVID-19 hiatus Thurgood Marshall swim team makes huge comeback
New technology will allow officers to hear 911 calls in real time
More TOP STORIES News