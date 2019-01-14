HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Angel Rangel, who survived a knife attack that killed his supervisor at their Waller County workplace, is making strides in the hospital.
Rangel is in stable condition, and on Monday, his wife says her husband is trying to eat and stand up.
That's a huge relief for the Rangel family, whose members didn't know whether the husband and father of four daughters would survive.
Last Wednesday night, Rangel and supervisor Harry Parnell were brutally stabbed inside the Spitzer Industries plant in Brookshire. Fellow worker Evan Parker is the suspect. Parker initially took off, but was captured Thursday morning.
"He was like, really, really bad. He wasn't, like, talking. Didn't open his eyes. He was having tubes, everywhere," Maria Rangel described her husband hours after the attack.
Angel was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he has been ever since.
"My husband says he (Evan Parker) was so quiet," Maria recalled. "He was always with the Bible under his arm."
But now Parker is facing multiple charges.
Parnell, a husband and grandfather, was an employee at that plant for 20 years. He will be laid to rest Tuesday.
Family members say they don't know the extent of Rangel's injuries, especially the possibility of nerve damage.
Because they don't know how long he will be away from work, they are already making adjustments to make ends meet. The oldest daughter's quinceañera has been delayed, and a GoFundMe page has been opened to help with medical bills.
