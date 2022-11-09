Katy gas station employee stabbed behind counter after altercation with customer, officials say

They say the clerk may have been trying to call 911 before the fight started but then the suspect came behind the counter and stabbed him.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a man who stabbed an employee at a Katy gas station late Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a man working at a Shell gas station on 1955 north Mason and Franz Road got into an altercation with a customer over payment methods a little before midnight.

They say the clerk may have been trying to call 911 before the fight started but then the suspect came behind the counter and stabbed the clerk multiple times in the back with a large pocket knife.

They say the suspect fled the scene, south on Mason Road in a yellow, four-door vehicle.

Officials are still reviewing surveillance footage, looking to get a photo of the suspect and a license plate number.

The victim dialed 911 and was taken by Life Flight. He is described as stable at a hospital and expected to survive.