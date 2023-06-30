In Houston, people who are 65 and older are among the highest and fastest-growing age groups currently looking for work.

Are you 65 and up looking for a job? Here are steps and tips from Workforce Solutions to land work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Older workers are the fastest-growing age group in the Houston area, and there are steps experts said they could take to overcome barriers and land jobs.

Completing a resume can take a while when you have over 40 years of experience.

"It's a long list," Rafael Lugo said. "I'm trying to work backward too. That's the way they want it."

Tedious work, but one Lugo says he needs to do because he wants to find a job.

"At this moment, I'm looking for carrier delivery," Lugo, who is looking for a job but can't afford it, said.

"For some reason, it's never enough," Lugo explained.

But he isn't alone. U.S. Census numbers show about 20 years ago, around 45,000 workers in the Houston area were 65 and older. In 2022, that number climbed to around 200,000, a 320% increase.

"Your money just doesn't go as far," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow explained. "So, it makes perfect sense that they need more money. Plus, our 401Ks took a dive."

An increase at Workforce Solutions locations is seeing more of. The agency is seeing more older workers taking advantage of free services.

"A lot of times the main focus is on their resume because they do have relatable skills and things like that, but a lot of them might be outdated," Workforce Solutions service coordinator Jasmine Grant said.

One issue experts said older workers face is they have years of experience and they want to pull that off a resume. You don't want to have a long resume. You want to put the experience on there that matches the job you're applying for and get rid of everything else. Another issue is a lack of recent experience as older workers look to return to the workforce.

That's why Workforce Solutions recently started an internship program geared toward older workers.

"They're going to get enough work experience that they can put it on their resume," Castrow said.

Adding items to your resume that show you're active, committed, and taking online classes can boost your resume.

Don't be afraid to ask for help. That's why Lugo is at the Workforce Solutions location, because retirement isn't an option.

"I've got to keep going a little longer and hopefully hit the lottery, or one of my relatives has got money and put me in the will," Lugo said.

If you're an older worker looking for help, you can call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions. The number is 713-243-6663.

