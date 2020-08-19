Travel

Woodlands Township launches new safety protocol for transit

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Woodlands Township is launching new ways keep you safe while riding public transit as part of the new #SitSafe initiative.

All Woodlands Express Park and Ride buses are being sprayed daily using a medical grade disinfectant. Touch points like handrails, seats and armrests are being sanitized during the day.

Only 23 passengers are allowed on board, seats are marked off to promote social distancing and additional buses are on standby if extra space is needed.

To limit contact between passengers and drivers, riders are being asked to download the mobile ticketing app.

Expert warns school buses "could be worse" than public transit when it comes to COVID-19 cases.



Woodlands Waterway Trolleys are also undergoing extensive cleaning, and seating capacity has been reduced as well.

The Woodlands Sterling Park and Ride remains temporarily closed. You can use the Research Forest or Sawdust Park and Ride locations.

As more and more people are going back to work, here are your options on how to stay safe when you board the METRO.

