Coronavirus

Man from The Woodlands stuck in Turkey hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

A man from The Woodlands is stuck in Turkey after passing out recently on an international flight.

Moses Walker was working as a pet courier and was on his way home from Denmark Tuesday when it happened.

Walker was rushed to the hospital where he tested positive for COVID-19. He said the plane was extremely crowded and he would have wanted to be spaced out more. Still, he didn't blame the plane ride for the virus because he said he could've contracted it at an H-E-B back home.

Because he's in Turkey, hospital services are required to be paid for up-front. Walker doesn't have insurance either, so his friends set up a GoFundMe page to help him pay for the expenses.

Walker said the tests and blood work would cost about $1,200.

He said he hopes to be out of the hospital by Tuesday.

