Two Texas companies named best employers for women to work in U.S. by Forbes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Texas institutions have been named best employers for women in the U.S. by Forbes Magazine.
Houston M.D. Anderson Cancer Center came in at #54 on the list and H-E-B was named the 82nd best place for women to work.
The business magazine surveyed 45,000 women working for companies with more than 1,000 workers across 31 industries.
Employees were surveyed during March and April. They were asked to share their opinions on things like work culture, opportunities for career development, pay and diversity.
MD Anderson Cancer Center President Dr. Peter WT Pisters released this statement about the hospital being named a top employer for women:
"We are so proud that The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center was ranked by Forbes magazine as a Best Employer for Women. Out of the 300 employers selected, MD Anderson was ranked 54 overall. Additionally, we were one of 23 health care institutions in the nation, and the only health care institution in Texas to be selected. This recognition highlights our strong commitment to fostering a gender-equal and inclusive environment that empowers all members of our workforce. We have made tremendous strides in these efforts, but we are not done yet. With our workforce being 68% female, it is an understatement to say women are shaping our culture and critical to our mission to end cancer."
