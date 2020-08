Two Texas companies named best employers for women to work in U.S. by Forbes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Texas institutions have been named best employers for women in the U.S. by Forbes Magazine Houston M.D. Anderson Cancer Center came in at #54 on the list and H-E-B was named the 82nd best place for women to work.The business magazine surveyed 45,000 women working for companies with more than 1,000 workers across 31 industries.Employees were surveyed during March and April. They were asked to share their opinions on things like work culture, opportunities for career development, pay and diversity.MD Anderson Cancer Center President Dr. Peter WT Pisters released this statement about the hospital being named a top employer for women: